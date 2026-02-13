Elon Musk has lashed out at his xAi’s rival Anthropic, dubbing its Claude chatbot as “misanthropic and evil”. Asking Anthropic to “fix” the issue, the Tesla CEO further alleged that Anthropic’s AI hates whites, Asians and especially Chinese, along with heterosexuals and men.

Musk made the remarks in a direct response to a post on X by Anthropic, wherein it announced raising $30 billion in funding.

“Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it," said Musk. Taking a dig at the rival company's name, he further stated that it would not be able to escape the inevitable irony of "Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic."

"Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind,” added Musk.

Why Musk is upset with Anthropic

Musk’s tiff with Anthropic runs deeper than a simple Grok-versus-Claude contest. The xAI founder has been taking aim at the company for months, and on more than one front.

Earlier this year, Anthropic revoked xAI’s access to its Claude models via the coding platform Cursor, pointing to concerns that its tools were being used to strengthen a direct rival.

Also Read: Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Prince Andrew appear in new Epstein files

The decision reportedly came after internal reviews of usage activity and enforcement of terms barring customers from deploying Claude to build competing AI systems.

The cutoff drew a sharp response from Musk. He dismissed the move as “not good for their karma”. “Not quite on programming, but it will excel in other areas. Anthropic has done something special with coding. It was a helpful motivator that they cut us off @xAI and not good for their karma,” he wrote on X.

Anthropic’s ‘Constitutional AI’ framework

Anthropic operates under what it describes as a “Constitutional AI” framework, a system guided by stated principles intended to keep models aligned with human values and safety guardrails, reported India Today.

Also Read: Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism in fresh X spat

The company has previously said Claude’s constitution functions as a foundational charter, spelling out the values it aims to uphold while remaining useful, safe and compliant with its standards.

Musk’s reservation with heavy safety constraints

Musk has repeatedly taken issue with that philosophy, branding the company “woke mind virus” in AI and arguing that heavy safety constraints risk producing politically correct filtering, omissions or skewed outputs.

Also Read: Grok obscenity row: X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Centre flags content

“Unfortunately, any given AI company is destined to become the opposite of its name, so Anthropic will, ironically, be Misanthropic,” Musk wrote earlier in response to a senior executive’s post about Claude’s constitution.

For his part, Musk has cast Grok as a “maximum truth-seeking” option, contending that some of xAI’s rivals place ideological alignment ahead of unvarnished answers.