Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Pakistan; 3 people injured

Islamabad, Jun 29 (PTI) At least three people were injured when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, according to media reports.

The earthquake's epicentre was near the Musa Khel district at a depth of 28 kilometres, according to the country's Earthquake Monitoring Centre, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

While two houses were destroyed in the earthquake, three others were partially damaged.

Three people sustained injuries due to the house collapse, the report said, quoting rescue personnel.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) initiated relief operations in the affected area, its spokesperson said.

PDMA teams are assessing the full scale of the damage and distributing tents to those displaced by the earthquake.

Earlier, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the province's Barkhan city, Geo News reported.

The tremor struck at 3:30 am local time, with its epicentre located approximately 60 kilometres north-northeast of Barkhan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No injuries or structural damage were reported, according to the report.

Pakistan has five seismic zones as it is located on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian, according to experts. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)