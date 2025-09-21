Mild quake hits Bangladesh, epicentre in Chhatak

Dhaka, Sep 21 (PTI) A mild tremor with epicentre in Chhatak, Sylhet, shook Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon, media reports said.

A magnitude 4.0 tremor was recorded at 12:19 pm with the epicentre at about 185 kms north-east of Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune newspaper said, quoting Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Rubaiyat Kabir, acting officer at BMD's Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, told Prothom Alo that the magnitude 4 was a minor earthquake with the epicentre in Chhatak, Sylhet.

The newspaper also quoted earthquake expert Syed Humayun Akhter who said the epicentre of Sunday's quake lies in the Dauki Fault region.

Bangladesh has two seismic sources, one in the north and another in the east.

“The northern source is the Dauki Fault, which is a highly vulnerable zone for Bangladesh. So even though today’s earthquake was minor, it is a warning signal,” Akhter, a former professor of geology at Dhaka University said.

Much of Bangladesh had felt tremors on September 14 but the quake of magnitude 5.9 had epicentre in India's Assam. PTI

