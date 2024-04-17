Dubai airport, roads flooded as storm dumps 1.5 years’ rain on desert city

Dubai’s international airport and major highways went under several inches of water as heavy thunderstorms dumped over a year and a half’s worth of rain on the desert city-state on Tuesday (April 16).

Apart from the UAE, neighbouring Oman received heavy rainfall as well, and the floods there left 18 people dead and several missing.

More than a year’s rain in 24 hours

The rains began late Monday, soaking the sands and roadways of Dubai with some 20 millimetres (0.79 inches) of rain, according to meteorological data collected at Dubai International Airport.

The storms intensified around 9 am (local time) on Tuesday and continued throughout the day, dumping more rain and hail onto the overwhelmed city.

By the end of Tuesday, more than 142 millimetres (5.59 inches) of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours. An average year sees 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches) of rain at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest for international travel and a hub for the long-haul carrier Emirates.