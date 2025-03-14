Donald Trump 'requests' Vladimir Putin to 'spare Ukrainian lives'

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 14) that there is a “very good chance” the war between Russia and Ukraine can end after productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday.

“We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that he had requested that Putin spare the lives of “completely surrounded” Ukrainian troops.

He said, “I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!”



US envoy meets Putin

The US president’s statement comes after the Kremlin said that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was carrying President Putin's message after a ‘secret’ meeting with Russian officials in Moscow. His visit was part of accelerated efforts by the US to bring an end to the three-year-long war.

Earlier, Putin met Witkoff to discuss details of the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, asking him to convey Moscow’s thoughts to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Putin asked Witkoff late Thursday to give additional messages to US President Donald Trump, Peskov told reporters, after the Russian leader said at a news conference that he supported a truce in principle but set out a host of details that need to be clarified before it is agreed.



Ukraine endorses proposal



Ukraine, under severe military pressure on parts of the front line three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, has already endorsed the proposal.

Russia's army has gained battlefield momentum, and analysts say Putin likely will be reluctant to rush into a ceasefire while he feels he has an advantage.

The Russian army, backed by North Korean troops, is now close to completely driving Ukrainian forces from their foothold in Russia's Kursk border region in what would be a major setback for Kyiv.