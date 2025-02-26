Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of ‘Trump’s Gaza’

US President Donald Trump left some bewildered and some supportive with an artificial intelligence-generated video he posted to the social media platform he owns, called Truth Social.

Gaza re-imagined

Trump left nothing to imagination as his AI-generated video of Gaza as a tropical paradise akin to the US’s very own ‘City of Sin’, Las Vegas, was chock full of palm trees, people in bathing suits sitting near pools, skyscrapers and luxury hotels.

The 33-second post starts with visuals of a war-torn Gaza with starving and malnourished children, armed militants and buildings in ruins with ‘Gaza 2025’ on the screen. The mood quickly shifts as text that reads ‘What’s next?’ in the colours of the US flag pops up.

Watch: Trump’s $5M gold card visa replaces EB-5, impacts Indian immigrant

It then segues into a scene of the children running onto a scenic beach with skyscrapers in the background. This reimagination of Gaza has bustling markets, fancy strip clubs, high-end cars, and people dancing.

A child is also shown holding a golden balloon with Trump’s face on it. Another gaudy towering building with a ‘Trump Gaza’ sign in the centre dominates the cityscape.

Musk and Netanyahu’s cameos

Elon Musk is seen in several parts of the video, walking in a shower of money and eating pizza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump are also seen sunning near a swimming pool with only swim trunks on.

Also read: Israel sends tanks into West Bank, says fleeing Palestinians can't return

Trump’s gold statues were littered across the city, like he was staking a claim of its ownership. ‘Trump Gaza’ becomes a recurring motif in bold lettering throughout the video.

The video is accompanied by a song with the lyrics saying, "Donald's coming to set you free. Bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels. No more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump, Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Taste and dance, the deal is done. Trump, Gaza number one."

Also read: Netanyahu says he's moving ahead with Trump's idea to transfer Palestinians from Gaza

Trump’s plan for Gaza

This video follows Trump’s announcement where he said the US would take control of Gaza and make it a ‘Riviera’ of the Middle East. He said that the natives of the land, the Gazans, would be sent to other Arab countries.

His announcement has been met with trepidation and alarm by Middle Eastern countries with many rejecting the displacement of Palestinians in such a callous manner, equating it to an ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law.