Trump imposes new reciprocal tariffs on over 70 nations; Syria, Canada, Brazil face steep taxes
The new rates, which take effect on August 7, are part of reciprocal tariffs on over 70 countries to address trade imbalances
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) signed a flurry of executive orders, imposing reciprocal tariff rates ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on more than 70 countries with which the US trades, including India.
The highest tariffs have been imposed on countries like Syria (41 per cent), Canada (35 per cent), Brazil (50 per cent), India (25 per cent), Taiwan (20 per cent), and Switzerland (39 per cent).
The White House released an expansive list of duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world.
25 pc tariff on India
India is set to face a 25 per cent “Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted”. While August 1 was the tariff deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7.
Trump said in the executive order that some trading partners have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade and security commitments with the United States, thus signalling their sincere intentions to permanently remedy trade barriers and to align with the United States on economic and national security matters.
“Other trading partners, despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters,” he said.
Trump further said in the order that there are also some trading partners that have failed to engage in negotiations with the United States or to take adequate steps to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national security matters.
7 days’ time
The tariff modifications shall be “effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 7 days after the date of this order.” The order said that certain foreign trading partners identified in the list have agreed to, or are on the verge of concluding, meaningful trade and security agreements with the United States.
"Goods of those trading partners will remain subject to the additional ad valorem duties… until such time as those agreements are concluded, and I issue subsequent orders memorializing the terms of those agreements.” The tariffs in the list range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, with Brazil being charged 10 per cent tariffs, Japan (15 per cent), Laos and Myanmar (40 per cent each), Pakistan (19 per cent), Sri Lanka (20 per cent) and the United Kingdom (10 per cent).
Tariff hike for Canada
The US has also increased Canada's tariff from 25 per cent to 35 per cent for the latter’s alleged failure to on the “illicit drug crisis” and retaliating against the US for measures taken in this regard. Trump told reporters that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had reached out to the US ahead of the August 1 deadline, but no conversation took place between the two leaders.
The order was issued shortly after 7 pm on Thursday evening. It came after a flurry of tariff-related activity in the last several days, as the White House announced agreements with various nations and blocs ahead of the president's self-imposed Friday deadline. The tariffs are being implemented at a later date in order for the rates schedule to be harmonised, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters on a call on the condition of anonymity.
Revised taxes
Here are the countries that will be affected by the revised tariffs:
India – 25 per cent
Afghanistan – 15 per cent
Algeria – 30 per cent
Angola – 15 per cent
Bangladesh – 20 per cent
Bolivia – 15 per cent
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30 per cent
Botswana – 15 per cent
Brazil – 10 per cent
Brunei – 25 per cent
Cambodia – 19 per cent
Cameroon – 15 per cent
Chad – 15 per cent
Costa Rica – 15 per cent
Côte d'Ivoire – 15 per cent
Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15 per cent
Ecuador – 15 per cent
Equatorial Guinea – 15 per cent
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15 per cent - 0 per cent
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15 per cent – 15 per cent minus Column 1 Duty Rate
Falkland Islands – 10 per cent
Fiji – 15 per cent
Ghana – 15 per cent
Guyana – 15 per cent
Iceland – 15 per cent
Indonesia – 19 per cent
Iraq – 35 per cent
Israel – 15 per cent
Japan – 15 per cent
Jordan – 15 per cent
Kazakhstan – 25 per cent
Laos – 40 per cent
Lesotho – 15 per cent
Libya – 30 per cent
Liechtenstein – 15 per cent
Madagascar – 15 per cent
Malawi – 15 per cent
Malaysia – 19 per cent
Mauritius – 15 per cent
Moldova – 25 per cent
Mozambique – 15 per cent
Myanmar (Burma) – 40 per cent
Namibia – 15 per cent
Nauru – 15 per cent
New Zealand – 15 per cent
Nicaragua – 18 per cent
Nigeria – 15 per cent
North Macedonia – 15 per cent
Norway – 15 per cent
Pakistan – 19 per cent
Papua New Guinea – 15 per cent
Philippines – 19 per cent
Serbia – 35 per cent
South Africa – 30 per cent
South Korea – 15 per cent
Sri Lanka – 20 per cent
Switzerland – 39 per cent
Syria – 41 per cent
Taiwan – 20 per cent
Thailand – 19 per cent
Trinidad and Tobago – 15 per cent
Tunisia – 25 per cent
Turkey – 15 per cent
Uganda – 15 per cent
United Kingdom – 10 per cent
Vanuatu – 15 per cent
Venezuela – 15 per cent
Vietnam – 20 per cent
Zambia – 15 per cent
Zimbabwe – 15 per cent
Last-minute negotiations
The order capped off a hectic Thursday as nations continued to negotiate with Trump. It set the rates for 68 countries and the 27-member European Union, with a baseline 10 per cent rate to be charged on countries not listed in the order. A senior administration official told AP the rates were based on trade imbalance with the US and regional economic profiles.
On Thursday morning, Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on trade. As a result of the conversation, the US president said he would enter into a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico, one of the nation's largest trading partners, with the current 25 per cent tariff rates staying in place, down from the 30 per cent he had threatened earlier.
“We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and we got 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue,” Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X after a call with Trump that he referred to as “very successful” in terms of the leaders getting to know each other better.
A few excellent deals made: Trump
The unknowns created a sense of drama that has defined Trump's rollout of tariffs over several months, with the one consistency being his desire to levy the import taxes that most economists say will ultimately be borne to some degree by US consumers and businesses.
“We have made a few deals today that are excellent deals for the country,” Trump told reporters on Thursday afternoon without detailing the terms of those agreements or the nations involved. The senior administration official declined to reveal the nations that have new deals during the call with reporters.
August 1 deadline
Trump imposed the Friday deadline after his previous “Liberation Day” tariffs in April resulted in a stock market panic. His unusually high tariff rates unveiled in April led to recession fears, prompting Trump to impose a 90-day negotiating period. When he was unable to create enough trade deals with other countries, he extended the timeline and sent out letters to world leaders that simply listed rates, prompting a slew of hasty deals.
Trump reached a deal with South Korea on Wednesday, and earlier with the European Union, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said on Fox News Channel's “Hannity” that there were agreements with Cambodia and Thailand after they had agreed to a ceasefire to their border conflict.
Going into Thursday, wealthy Switzerland and Norway were still uncertain about their tariff rates. EU officials were waiting to complete a crucial document outlining how the framework to tax imported autos and other goods from the 27-member state bloc would operate.
Trump had announced a deal on Sunday while he was in Scotland.
Deal with Mexico
Trump said as part of the agreement with Mexico that goods imported into the US would continue to face a 25 per cent tariff that he has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. He said autos would face a 25 per cent tariff, while copper, aluminium and steel would be taxed at 50 per cent during the negotiating period.
He said Mexico would end its “Non-Tariff Trade Barriers,” but he didn't provide specifics.
Some goods continue to be protected from the tariffs by the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which Trump negotiated during his first term.
But Trump appeared to have soured on that deal, which is up for renegotiation next year. One of his first significant moves as president was to impose tariffs on goods from both Mexico and Canada earlier this year.
US Census Bureau figures show that the US ran a $171.5 billion trade imbalance with Mexico last year. That means the US bought more goods from Mexico than it sold to the country.
The imbalance with Mexico has grown in the aftermath of the USMCA, as it was only $63.3 billion in 2016, the year before Trump started his first term in office.
(With inputs from agencies)