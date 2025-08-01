Trump imposes new reciprocal tariffs on over 70 nations; Syria, Canada, Brazil face steep taxes

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) signed a flurry of executive orders, imposing reciprocal tariff rates ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on more than 70 countries with which the US trades, including India.

The highest tariffs have been imposed on countries like Syria (41 per cent), Canada (35 per cent), Brazil (50 per cent), India (25 per cent), Taiwan (20 per cent), and Switzerland (39 per cent).

The White House released an expansive list of duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world.

25 pc tariff on India India is set to face a 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted". While August 1 was the tariff deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7. Trump said in the executive order that some trading partners have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade and security commitments with the United States, thus signalling their sincere intentions to permanently remedy trade barriers and to align with the United States on economic and national security matters. "Other trading partners, despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters," he said. Trump further said in the order that there are also some trading partners that have failed to engage in negotiations with the United States or to take adequate steps to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national security matters. 7 days' time The tariff modifications shall be "effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 7 days after the date of this order." The order said that certain foreign trading partners identified in the list have agreed to, or are on the verge of concluding, meaningful trade and security agreements with the United States. "Goods of those trading partners will remain subject to the additional ad valorem duties… until such time as those agreements are concluded, and I issue subsequent orders memorializing the terms of those agreements." The tariffs in the list range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, with Brazil being charged 10 per cent tariffs, Japan (15 per cent), Laos and Myanmar (40 per cent each), Pakistan (19 per cent), Sri Lanka (20 per cent) and the United Kingdom (10 per cent). Tariff hike for Canada The US has also increased Canada's tariff from 25 per cent to 35 per cent for the latter's alleged failure to on the "illicit drug crisis" and retaliating against the US for measures taken in this regard. Trump told reporters that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had reached out to the US ahead of the August 1 deadline, but no conversation took place between the two leaders.

The order was issued shortly after 7 pm on Thursday evening. It came after a flurry of tariff-related activity in the last several days, as the White House announced agreements with various nations and blocs ahead of the president's self-imposed Friday deadline. The tariffs are being implemented at a later date in order for the rates schedule to be harmonised, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters on a call on the condition of anonymity. Revised taxes Here are the countries that will be affected by the revised tariffs:

India – 25 per cent Afghanistan – 15 per cent Algeria – 30 per cent Angola – 15 per cent Bangladesh – 20 per cent Bolivia – 15 per cent Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30 per cent Botswana – 15 per cent Brazil – 10 per cent Brunei – 25 per cent Cambodia – 19 per cent Cameroon – 15 per cent Chad – 15 per cent Costa Rica – 15 per cent Côte d'Ivoire – 15 per cent Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15 per cent Ecuador – 15 per cent Equatorial Guinea – 15 per cent European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15 per cent - 0 per cent European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15 per cent – 15 per cent minus Column 1 Duty Rate Falkland Islands – 10 per cent Fiji – 15 per cent Ghana – 15 per cent Guyana – 15 per cent Iceland – 15 per cent Indonesia – 19 per cent Iraq – 35 per cent Israel – 15 per cent Japan – 15 per cent Jordan – 15 per cent Kazakhstan – 25 per cent Laos – 40 per cent Lesotho – 15 per cent Libya – 30 per cent Liechtenstein – 15 per cent Madagascar – 15 per cent Malawi – 15 per cent Malaysia – 19 per cent Mauritius – 15 per cent Moldova – 25 per cent Mozambique – 15 per cent Myanmar (Burma) – 40 per cent Namibia – 15 per cent Nauru – 15 per cent New Zealand – 15 per cent Nicaragua – 18 per cent Nigeria – 15 per cent North Macedonia – 15 per cent Norway – 15 per cent Pakistan – 19 per cent Papua New Guinea – 15 per cent Philippines – 19 per cent Serbia – 35 per cent South Africa – 30 per cent South Korea – 15 per cent Sri Lanka – 20 per cent Switzerland – 39 per cent Syria – 41 per cent Taiwan – 20 per cent Thailand – 19 per cent Trinidad and Tobago – 15 per cent Tunisia – 25 per cent Turkey – 15 per cent Uganda – 15 per cent United Kingdom – 10 per cent Vanuatu – 15 per cent Venezuela – 15 per cent Vietnam – 20 per cent Zambia – 15 per cent Zimbabwe – 15 per cent

Last-minute negotiations The order capped off a hectic Thursday as nations continued to negotiate with Trump. It set the rates for 68 countries and the 27-member European Union, with a baseline 10 per cent rate to be charged on countries not listed in the order. A senior administration official told AP the rates were based on trade imbalance with the US and regional economic profiles. On Thursday morning, Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on trade. As a result of the conversation, the US president said he would enter into a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico, one of the nation's largest trading partners, with the current 25 per cent tariff rates staying in place, down from the 30 per cent he had threatened earlier.

"We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and we got 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue," Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X after a call with Trump that he referred to as "very successful" in terms of the leaders getting to know each other better. A few excellent deals made: Trump The unknowns created a sense of drama that has defined Trump's rollout of tariffs over several months, with the one consistency being his desire to levy the import taxes that most economists say will ultimately be borne to some degree by US consumers and businesses. "We have made a few deals today that are excellent deals for the country," Trump told reporters on Thursday afternoon without detailing the terms of those agreements or the nations involved. The senior administration official declined to reveal the nations that have new deals during the call with reporters. August 1 deadline Trump imposed the Friday deadline after his previous "Liberation Day" tariffs in April resulted in a stock market panic. His unusually high tariff rates unveiled in April led to recession fears, prompting Trump to impose a 90-day negotiating period. When he was unable to create enough trade deals with other countries, he extended the timeline and sent out letters to world leaders that simply listed rates, prompting a slew of hasty deals. Trump reached a deal with South Korea on Wednesday, and earlier with the European Union, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said on Fox News Channel's "Hannity" that there were agreements with Cambodia and Thailand after they had agreed to a ceasefire to their border conflict. Going into Thursday, wealthy Switzerland and Norway were still uncertain about their tariff rates. EU officials were waiting to complete a crucial document outlining how the framework to tax imported autos and other goods from the 27-member state bloc would operate. Trump had announced a deal on Sunday while he was in Scotland. Deal with Mexico Trump said as part of the agreement with Mexico that goods imported into the US would continue to face a 25 per cent tariff that he has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. He said autos would face a 25 per cent tariff, while copper, aluminium and steel would be taxed at 50 per cent during the negotiating period. He said Mexico would end its "Non-Tariff Trade Barriers," but he didn't provide specifics. Some goods continue to be protected from the tariffs by the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which Trump negotiated during his first term. But Trump appeared to have soured on that deal, which is up for renegotiation next year. One of his first significant moves as president was to impose tariffs on goods from both Mexico and Canada earlier this year.

US Census Bureau figures show that the US ran a $171.5 billion trade imbalance with Mexico last year. That means the US bought more goods from Mexico than it sold to the country. The imbalance with Mexico has grown in the aftermath of the USMCA, as it was only $63.3 billion in 2016, the year before Trump started his first term in office. (With inputs from agencies)



