LIVE: Trump says 'wokeness is trouble and it’s gone' during address to Congress
Trump’s address comes in the backdrop of his administration’s tough stance on immigration and tariff and withdrawal of US military aid for Ukraine
US President Donald Trump is addressing a joint sitting of the Congress, his first since his return to the White House for a second term.
The Republican leader had earlier said that his Tuesday’s speech, based on “the renewal of the American dream” “will be big”.
Live Updates
- 5 March 2025 9:19 AM IST
“I got a letter from Zeleneskyy saying Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table for peace…Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals deal…simultaneously we have Russia on board for peace...”
- 5 March 2025 9:17 AM IST
Trump on Ukraine
Millions of Ukrainians and Russians were needlessly killed. US has spent hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine with no security…”
- 5 March 2025 9:12 AM IST
Message for Greenland
"We welcome you into USA. We need Greenland for international security...one way or the other, we will get it."
- 5 March 2025 9:10 AM IST
'Panama Canal was built by Americans for Americans, not for others'
"But others can use it...it was the most expensive project...we are taking it back"