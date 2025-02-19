US President Trump signs executive order to expand access to IVF

In a significant move aimed at supporting American families, President Donald J Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday (February 19) to expand access to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The order seeks to lower costs and reduce barriers associated with IVF treatments, which can be prohibitively expensive for many couples struggling to conceive.

Aim to reduce financial burden

The Executive Order directs relevant policy recommendations to enhance IVF access and aims to aggressively cut down out-of-pocket expenses and costs covered by health plans. A principal focus of the recommendations will be ensuring reliable access to IVF services, as well as addressing existing policies that may exacerbate the financial burden associated with such treatments.

“This Order acknowledges the importance of family formation and seeks to ease the journey for loving parents who wish to have children,” the White House stated in a press release. According to estimates, one in seven couples experience difficulties in conceiving, facing significant financial obstacles in the process.

Fall in fertility rates

The costs of IVF treatments can range from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle, with many individuals needing multiple cycles to achieve pregnancy. Notably, coverage for IVF is limited; only about 25 per cent of employers offer IVF insurance, and a scant number of states mandate coverage through state-regulated insurance plans. The federal government does provide limited IVF coverage for military personnel, veterans, and federal employees.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services revealed that over 85,000 infants were born as a result of IVF in 2021. Meanwhile, the overall fertility rate in the US continues to hit historic lows, dropping by 3 per cent in 2023 alone compared to the previous year. This decline follows a consistent annual decrease of 2 per cent observed from 2014 to 2020.

We want more babies: Trump

In signing the Order, President Trump reiterated his administration's ongoing commitment to supporting American families. During his first term, he made various moves to assist families financially, including doubling the child tax credit and enabling new parents to withdraw up to $5,000 from their retirement accounts without penalty during childbirth or adoption.

“Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely,” Trump stated in a past address. “And for this same reason, we will allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes.” He added, “IVF treatments are expensive, and it’s very hard for many people to access it, but I’ve been in favour of IVF right from the beginning.”

The new Executive Order could pave the path for broader IVF accessibility, supporting couples who wish to start families amidst rising costs and declining fertility rates.

