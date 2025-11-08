Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor race: 'He will never let you down'

US President Donald Trump has described Vivek Ramaswamy as “something special” in a social media post, throwing his weight behind the Indian-origin billionaire Republican in the 2026 Ohio governor’s race.

Also Read: 'Elon doesn't bring a chisel but a chainsaw': Vivek Ramaswamy indicates huge govt job cut

Calling Ohio a “great state,” Trump declared that Ramaswamy would make a “great governor” if elected.

Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy

“Vivek Ramaswamy is running for governor of the great state of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020 and 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, offering his “complete and total endorsement” of the Republican candidate.

The president described the 38-year-old former biotech entrepreneur as a “young, strong and smart” patriot.

Also Read: Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Trump's Dept of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

“I know Vivek well, I competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is young, strong and smart! Vivek is also a very good person who truly loves our country,” said Trump, expressing confidence that Ramaswamy would not let the people of Ohio down.

Promise to tackle migrant crime

Praising his policies, Trump claimed that Ramaswamy would tackle migrant-related crime and uphold law and order if elected governor of Ohio.

“As your next governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE USA, champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military and veterans, ensure law and order, advance election integrity, and protect our always under-siege Second Amendment,” the president asserted.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT governor of Ohio and has my complete and total endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” he added.

Democrats hopeful

Trump’s backing is a significant boost for Ramaswamy in a state that has increasingly leaned towards the conservative camp in recent years, although a recent poll indicates that the Democrats are hopeful and former state health director Amy Acton currently leads by a narrow margin.

Also Read: US: Vivek Ramaswamy supports Trump's plan for mass deportation of illegal immigrants

The governor’s seat in Ohio will fall vacant when incumbent Republican Mike DeWine leaves office. The Republican primaries are scheduled for May next year, followed by the general election in November.

Ramaswamy, a former co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, has positioned himself as an outsider championing pro-business and deregulation agendas that align closely with the president’s priorities.