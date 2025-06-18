Donald Trump to meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir today
Munir is also reportedly expected to meet US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to America
US President Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir on Wednesday (June 18) over lunch.
A White House itinerary for President Trump schedules his meeting with Munir, who is currently visiting the US, at 1 pm at the building’s Cabinet Room.
The meeting between the two leaders comes days after the White House denied inviting Munir to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.
It also comes in the wake of a serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan, in which the US president claims to have played the peacemaker.
According to Pakistani daily Dawn, Munir is also expected to meet US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to the country.
Reports quoting analysts say that Trump’s meeting with Munir gains significance, especially in the backdrop of the Israel-Iran clash, as Pakistan shares a border with Iran and the US may need its help in case it decides to get directly involved in the conflict.
Indian diplomacy being shattered: Congress
Reacting to reports of Trump’s meeting with Munir, the Congress said while Indian diplomacy is being “shattered”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "totally silent".
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said President Trump himself has "trumpeted" 14 times that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, meaning he ended Operation Sindoor.
"Field Marshal Asim Munir, the man whose inflammatory, incendiary and provocative remarks were linked directly to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, is having lunch today with President Trump in the White House," Ramesh said.
Is this why President Trump abandoned the G7 Summit a day early denying Mr. Narendra Modi a "huge hug", he asked.
"Gen. Michael Kurilla, the US Central Command Chief calls Pakistan a 'phenomenal' partner in counter-terrorism operations. This is triple jhatka to Howdy Modi by Namaste Trump!" the Congress leader said.
"Indian diplomacy is being shattered and the PM is totally silent. And tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of his (in)famous clean chit to China," Ramesh said.