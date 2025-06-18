Donald Trump to meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir today

US President Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir on Wednesday (June 18) over lunch.

A White House itinerary for President Trump schedules his meeting with Munir, who is currently visiting the US, at 1 pm at the building’s Cabinet Room.

Also read: US calls Pak 'phenomenal partner': Is it not setback for India? Congress asks PM

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after the White House denied inviting Munir to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.

It also comes in the wake of a serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan, in which the US president claims to have played the peacemaker.

Also read: Pak army chief Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal; trolls have a field day

According to Pakistani daily Dawn, Munir is also expected to meet US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to the country.

Reports quoting analysts say that Trump’s meeting with Munir gains significance, especially in the backdrop of the Israel-Iran clash, as Pakistan shares a border with Iran and the US may need its help in case it decides to get directly involved in the conflict.

Indian diplomacy being shattered: Congress