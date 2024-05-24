Dogecoin meme icon Kabosu dies at 17

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who inspired the famous "doge" meme and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin died on Friday (May 24).

The official Dogecoin account announced on X that Kabosu died peacefully in her owner's arms, describing her as a lovely dog who knew only happiness and limitless love.

They pointed out Kabosu’s immense impact worldwide, while urging people to remember her legacy and keep her spirit alive.

The post concluded by acknowledging how fortunate everyone was to have been touched by Kabosu.

This meme led to the creation of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency initially started as a joke, and ultimately inspired other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI).

Kabosu's owner Atsuko Sato shared in a blog post that a farewell party would be held for Kabosu on Sunday (May 26), at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The night before her death, Kabosu ate and drank as usual and passed away quietly in her sleep while her owner comforted her.

In the blog, the owner said that Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world, and she felt like the luckiest person to have had her.

She believes that even now, Kabosu is smiling, wagging her tail, and staying close by.

Kabosu was diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease in 2022.