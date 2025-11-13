Dhaka 'lockdown': Ahead of Hasina verdict, security tightened to prevent violence

Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Thursday (November 13), woke up to heightened security vigilance, deserted roads, limited bus services, and fears of a possible outbreak of violence.

The city's streets were unusually empty following a 'lockdown' call by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League.

It is to be noted that the call coincided with the planned announcement of a verdict date by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) against her.

“The ICT-BD is set to go ahead with its scheduled task,” a prosecution team member of the special court briefly said.

Cautiously heading to workplaces

Authorities called up army troops, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) - a paramilitary force, and police, in riot gear to spread a security blanket in and around the ICT-BD complex, while the heightened security amid the Awami League’s call prompted thousands to stay indoors.

Witnesses and reports said Dhaka streets looked unusually empty, though many commuters stepped out of their homes and cautiously headed to workplaces and schools. However, many private institutions, including universities, preferred to operate online, fearing the outbreak of violence.

"We are hearing all kinds of rumours, but like any other day, people are out on the streets. There's no sense of fear among us," an office-bound commuter told a private TV channel.

A private passenger-bus driver, however, said the number of passengers was lower than on other days, but city streets seemed busy almost as usual.

According to news reports, passenger numbers on long-haul buses leaving Dhaka dropped sharply as the impact of the Awami League-declared lockdown became evident, while the capital’s major Gabtoli bus terminal remained largely empty with fewer trips and delayed departures.

Escalating tension

Media reports suggested unidentified people set fire to five empty buses in Dhaka's suburban Munshiganj, central Tangail, and Hasina’s hometown in southwestern Gopalganj. No casualties were reported.

The ICT-BD is set to announce the date for delivering a verdict in a case of crimes against humanity against Hasina, her then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kanal, and former Police Chief Abdullah Al Manun. They were accused of making attempts to particularly tame last year’s student-led movement, July Uprising, that toppled the Awami League regime on August 5, 2024.

Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam and his colleagues have demanded the death penalty for Hasina after they submitted a complaint to the tribunal on June 1 on five counts.

Count 1 accused the defendants of murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts, while the second count accused Hasina of ordering the “extermination” of protesters, the third count accused her of making inflammatory remarks and ordering the use of deadly weapons against protesting students.

Under the remaining counts, the defendants were charged with the shooting and murder of six unarmed protesters, including students in Dhaka and its suburbs.

(With agency inputs)