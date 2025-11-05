Democrat Aftab Pureval wins reelection as Cincinnati mayor

Democrat Aftab Pureval won the reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday (November 5), defeating Cory Bowman, a Republican who is Vice President JD Vance's half-brother.

Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

He won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80 per cent of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer.

Pureval, 43, is an American attorney and politician who has served as the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, since January 2022. He is the first Asian American to be elected as mayor of Cincinnati.

His parents are both immigrants. While his father Devinder Singh Pureval hailed from Punjab, India, his mother Drenko was a refugee from Tibet. He has a brother named Avid.

Pureval, who lives in Cincinnati, is married to Whitney Whitis, an internal medicine doctor at Bethesda North Hospital. They have two sons named Bodhi (6), and Rami (3).