‘Deeply embarrassing, unacceptable’: Trudeau on ex-Nazi being honoured

After a huge controversy erupted over Canada’s House of Commons honouring a Ukrainian-origin 98-year-old man as a war hero, who later turned out to be a former Nazi, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (September 25) said the act was “deeply embarrassing” and “clearly unacceptable”.



Canadian parliamentarians on Friday (September 22) gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran of the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the German Nazis during World War II.

He was introduced by the Speaker, Anthony Rota, after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the House of Commons.

“This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians,” Prime Minister Trudeau told the media.

Apology from Speaker

After realising his mistake, Anthony Rota issued an apology, “In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so.”

He continued, “I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow-parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them.”

“I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action,” concluded Rota.

Canada’s Opposition slammed the government, and “The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies” issued a statement that “an apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis, and an explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of the Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation.”

Outrageous, careless disregard for historical truth: Russia

Russia on Monday (September 25) called the incident "outrageous" and said it showed a "careless disregard for historical truth".

"Such sloppiness of memory is outrageous. Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought whom or what happened during World War II. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism," said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies)