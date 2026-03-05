How many countries hit by Iran crisis so far? Here's a list

Jerusalem, Mar 5 (AP) The unfolding Iran war has ricocheted across the region and beyond, with nearly every country in the Middle East sustaining damage from missile hits, drone strikes or shrapnel, many reporting casualties, and key embassies, economic engines and passageways closing down. Off the coast of Sri Lanka, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship as the war intensified and its footprint grew.

Foreign governments have for days urged their citizens to leave Middle East countries on any available commercial flight as Gulf airspaces largely close, cruise ships can't pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and major airlines cancel flights. The US State Department says it has evacuated nonemergency personnel and families in six nations. It has advised citizens from more than a dozen countries to leave. Governments from Russia to Germany and India also scrambled to run repatriation flights.

Here's a country-by-country breakdown of the impact of the war so far.

All airspace information is from the real-time flight-tracking service Flightradar 24, as of Wednesday, or national authorities.

Iran

Death toll: At least 1,045 people, according to Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. It is unknown how many are civilians.

Major casualty incidents: More than 160 were killed by a strike on an elementary school in Minab, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. Israel says it was not involved in the incident. When asked by reporters about it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not have details but that the US would not deliberately target a school.

Damage and impact: US-Israeli strikes have targeted nuclear infrastructure, missile launchers, government buildings in Tehran and leadership compounds, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top military officials. Reports on state TV quote Iranians saying their homes have been damaged.

Airspace: Closed.

Israel and the Palestinian territories

Death toll: Eleven civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities. That includes three siblings, ages 16, 15, and 13; a Filipina caretaker killed while escorting the woman in her charge to a shelter; and a mother of three who was a volunteer medic.

Major casualty incidents: A strike in Beit Shemesh left nine dead.

Damage and impact: Several locations — among them a synagogue and public shelter in Beit Shemesh, an apartment building in Tel Aviv, a road in Jerusalem — have been hit by Iranian missiles. Israeli police also say an Iranian warhead landed close to Jerusalem's Old City, close to many holy sites. The extent of damage to Israeli military bases and other sensitive locations is unknown; the military does not reveal that information.

Airspace: Closed.

Lebanon

Death toll: Seventy-two people, including seven children, have been killed and 437 wounded, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Tuesday evening. Officials with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group were also killed. Hezbollah has not confirmed anyone killed in their ranks yet in this conflict, though Israel says it has struck only Hezbollah-linked targets.

Major casualty incidents: Israeli airstrikes killed six people in a residential complex in Baalbeck, state-run media reported. Others hit the towns of Aramoun and Saadiyat, killing six and wounding eight.

Damage and impact: At least 84,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese social affairs minister on Tuesday. Anxieties have been running high over a buildup of Syrian forces on the border. Israel says it is targeting “Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage facilities,” and it sent ground troops into southern Lebanon border areas. Hezbollah also said it launched drones targeting an Israeli air base. The US Embassy in Lebanon said Tuesday it was closing to the public until further notice.

Airspace: Lebanon's airspace is not fully closed. Flights are coming and going, but many airlines have cancelled flights.

Kuwait

Casualties: At least eight people have died in Kuwait. Health authorities have so far announced the deaths of two civilians — one migrant worker killed in a strike that injured 32 others, and an 11-year-old girl killed after shrapnel fell in a residential area in Kuwait City.

Major casualty incidents: Six American soldiers were killed at an operations centre located at a civilian port in Kuwait, more than 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the main Army base, according to satellite images and a US official.

Damage and impact: On Monday, the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck. On Tuesday, it announced it was closing to the public until further notice. A satellite image taken Monday and reviewed by AP shows the main building in the complex destroyed, with a trail of black smoke rising from it. It's in Port Shuaiba, a working seaport south of Kuwait City.

Airspace: Closed

United Arab Emirates

Casualties: Three civilians have been killed in the UAE, foreign workers from Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the country reported. At least 68 people have been injured.

Damage and impact: An Iranian drone slammed into a parking lot outside the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday, sparking a small fire, according to US Secretary of State Rubio. The UAE Defence Ministry also released a breakdown of its missile and drone interceptions. It said it had detected more than 800 Iranian drones in its airspace, and 57 of them had struck land. Of 186 ballistic missiles it said it detected, only one hit its territory. Air defences intercepted all eight cruise missiles, it said Iran fired.

The city of Dubai, with a global reputation as the safest place in the Middle East and a hub for global investment, has sustained damage to its international airport and, according to CENTCOM, hotels along its coastline. Iran also targeted two Amazon data centres in the UAE, the company said Tuesday.

Airspace: Partially closed.

Bahrain

Casualties: One civilian, an Asian worker, was killed by a fire set by a strike on Monday, said Bahrain's Interior Ministry. Two others were wounded.

Damage and impact: Amazon said Tuesday there was a drone impact near one of its data centres in the country.

Airspace: Closed.

Syria

Damage and casualties: Several people, including children, suffered minor injuries in the countryside outside Damascus from Iranian missile debris, Syria's state news agency SANA said. Some areas in Syria's southern provinces also saw missile debris fall from Iranian projectiles fired toward Israel, with no additional injuries or material damage reported, SANA said.

Airspace: Closed.

Iraq

Casualties: Strikes on Iranian proxy sites by the US or Israel have killed militia members, though it's not clear how many.

Damage and impact: There was a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks intercepted over Irbil on Tuesday, the capital of northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Multiple drones targeted areas around the US consulate building but did not hit it directly. Debris from the intercepted drones caused fires and property damage. Iran-linked Iraqi militias have claimed multiple attacks on the Kurdish region, which hosts bases with US troops, since the US-Israeli joint attack on Iran.

Protesters also attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil said Tuesday that it would stop production in a key oil field because of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, causing crude oil prices to surge worldwide.

Airspace: Closed.

Jordan

Damage and impact: Jordanian police announced Sunday that five people were injured by falling shrapnel after Iranian projectiles were intercepted in the kingdom's airspace.

Airspace: Open, but many airlines have cancelled flights.

Saudi Arabia

Damage and impact: Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said early Wednesday that forces have intercepted and destroyed nine drones over the country since the war began. It came a day after Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh with two drones, causing “limited fire” and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry. The embassy has urged Americans to avoid the compound.

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery also came under attack from drones, but its defences downed the aircraft, a military spokesman told the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The refinery has a capacity of over half a million barrels of crude oil a day.

Airspace: Partially closed in the area bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Egypt

Damage and impact: The ripple effects of the war have hit Egypt's struggling economy, as global shipping firms decided to reroute vessel fleets away from the Suez Canal. The canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas, is a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped country.

Airspace: Commercial flights are leaving the country, though there have been cancellations, and most countries are recommending residents travel through Taba and Sharm al-Sheikh instead of Cairo.

Qatar

Damage and impact: Iran has hit energy facilities in Qatar. Qatar's Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that Iran launched two ballistic missiles against it, with one hitting Al-Udeid Qatari Base, though it didn't cause casualties.

Airspace: Closed.

Oman

Casualties: An Indian mariner was killed off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital, on Monday, when a bomb-carrying drone boat exploded against a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker. Four more mariners were injured Sunday when their oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under attack, the state-run Oman News Agency said. It's not clear who launched either attack, but Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait.

Damage and impact: Oman, long an intermediary between the West and Iran, has repeatedly come under attack by Iran. A vessel was hit by a projectile early Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman off the United Arab Emirates, according to an agency of the U.K. military. There were no reported casualties. Drone attacks have also targeted the country's largest port of Salalah, as well as Duqm port.

Airspace: Open, but many commercial flights are cancelled. Muscat airport has become a base for evacuation flights.

Cyprus

Damage and impact: A British air base on the Mediterranean island has come under attack in the war.

Turkey

Damage and impact: NATO defence systems have intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran as it headed toward Turkey's airspace, the country's defence ministry said. A ministry statement said the missile was detected after crossing the Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was intercepted by NATO units stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Debris from the missile fell into a district of Hatay province, near the border with Syria. There were no casualties.

Sri Lanka

Damage and impact: A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, officials said Wednesday. Sri Lanka's navy rescued 32 people and recovered 87 bodies. It had 180 on board.

Sri Lanka's navy received a distress signal from the ship, the IRIS Dena, officials said. A video released by the US showed the moment of the torpedo attack, with the Iranian ship appearing to be hit by an underwater explosion that caused it to break apart, and a large plume of water rising. (AP)

