Chopper-plane crash | Trump blames 'diversity hiring' under Obama, Biden

Following a mid-air collision between a US jet and an Army helicopter that claimed lives of all 67 aboard, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (January 30) blamed diversity policies implemented during the Obama and Biden administrations for compromising air safety standards.

Trump’s remarks have sparked a raging debate about the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He claimed that these initiatives prioritised policy over safety, stating, “I put safety first. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first.”

Trump pointed the finger at the helicopter's pilot, air traffic control, his predecessor, Joe Biden, and other Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom he labelled a “disaster.” Buttigieg responded by calling Trump “despicable.”



Trump was asked repeatedly to explain why he was blaming federal diversity and inclusion promotion efforts for the crash, at one point alleging that previous leadership had determined that the Federal Aviation Administration workforce was “too white.” He did not back up those claims, while also declaring it was still not clear the FAA or air traffic controllers were responsible for the crash.

The FAA’s hiring practices have been under scrutiny, with some critics arguing that DEI programs can be discriminatory. However, supporters of these initiatives contend that they address historical and ongoing bias against underrepresented groups, including racial minorities.

Meanwhile, in response to the crash, Trump is appointing Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the FAA. The agency's hiring practices and safety standards will likely face intense scrutiny in the coming days.

It's worth noting that changes to the FAA's hiring practices were made during the Obama administration, which introduced a biographical test as part of the application process. This move aimed to increase diversity among air traffic controllers. However, some have criticised this approach, arguing that it prioritised diversity over competence.