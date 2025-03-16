Chinese shipyard delivers second submarine to ally Pakistan

Taipei (Taiwan), Mar 16 (AP) A Chinese shipyard has completed a second submarine for the Pakistan navy, further strengthening military ties between the two countries.

The diesel-electric Hangor class craft was launched on Thursday at China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation's shipworks in the central city of Wuhan on the Yangtze River, Chinese state media reported Sunday.

Pakistan contracted to buy eight of the submarines, the final four of which are to be built by the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works in the Pakistani port city of the same name.

The Hangor class is believed to be an export version of China's 039A submarine, with a crew of 38 plus eight spaces for special forces troops and equipped with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.

Pakistan has used submarines in the past to confront India as part of their land wars over disputed territory in the north.

Prohibitions on dual military and civilian use of technology by European nations that make diesel submarines has left China Pakistan's best option for modern military equipment.

According to a Swedish military think tank, China has accounted for more than 81 per cent of Pakistan's weapons imports over the past five years. Joint venture projects include the Hangor as well as the JF-17 fighter jet.

Meanwhile, China and India have agreed to work toward a solution to their long-running border dispute in the Himalayas after a military standoff that flared with a deadly clash in 2020 but dates back decades. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)