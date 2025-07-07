China responds to Trump's tariff threat on BRICS nations

Within hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an extra 10% tariffs on countries aligning with “anti-American policies of BRICS”, China on Monday (July 7) said that the BRICS was not seeking a confrontation over the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China has repeatedly made its position on the issue, stating that there are no winners in a trade and tariff war.

‘No winners in tariff war’

“Regarding the imposition of tariffs, China has repeatedly stated its position that trade and tariff wars have no winners and protectionism offers no way forward," said Mao Ning as quoted by AFP.

China has also voiced its displeasure over the alleged use of tariffs as an instrument of political coercion. According to a Reuters report, Ning said that the “use of tariffs serves no one.”

BRICS condemns US airstrikes on Iran

Trump’s threat of additional tariffs came after the members of the grouping at the BRICS 2025 summit in Brazil issued a joint statement condemning the airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iran’s nuclear as military facilities.

The 10-member bloc- comprising Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates- also termed the strikes as “illegal”. The BRICS members gave a call to adhere to international law, marking one of the strongest condemnations by a grouping of Western military action.

Although the joint declaration issued at the BRICS summit did not mention the US directly, it criticised the “indiscriminate rising of tariffs”, stating that such moves could put global trade in crisis and disrupt global supply chains.

‘Unilateral military action in Gaza’

The BRICS summit also expressed concern over the “unilateral military action” in Gaza and voiced the opinion of the Global South, emphasising the need for peaceful solutions.

The BRICS members also condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

Earlier, Trump had announced that he had kept tariff letters for 12 countries “signed and ready,” adding that the letters would be issued on Monday. The development comes days ahead of July 9, when the extended pause to reciprocal tariffs will come to an end.