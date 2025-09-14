China rebuffs Trump’s NATO tariff call, urges peace over war

China has issued a sharp retort to US President Donald Trump’s proposal that NATO should impose 50 -100 per cent tariffs on Beijing in a bid to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying that China neither participates nor plans wars; instead, it encourages peace talks and supports political settlement of burning issues through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters in Ljubljana on Saturday (September 14), following his meeting with Slovenia's Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stated that the need of the hour was promote multilateralism and jointly safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“China is a responsible major country and also a country with the best record on peace and security issues. War cannot solve problems, and sanctions will only complicate them. China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue,” said Wang as quoted by the Global Times. However, he did not mention Trump or the US directly.

Also Read: Trump calls on NATO countries to impose 50–100 pc tariffs on China

‘China and Europe should be friends’

“Wang said that China's intentions are transparent and sincere, stressing that China seeks neither to start all over again nor to replace any other country. Instead, China aims to work with all responsible countries to improve global governance through reform, adapt it to the requirements of the new era, truly safeguard the UN Charter, effectively practice multilateralism, and better promote human development and progress,” stated the report. Wang also said that this forms an inherent part of China's fulfilment of its duties as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Chinese Foreign Minister argued that the global situation today is characterised by “intertwined chaos and conflicts” adding that China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals and should cooperate rather than confront each other.

"China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals, and should cooperate rather than confront each other. Making the right choices amid the greatest changes in a century demonstrates the responsibilities that both sides should fulfil towards history and the people,” said Wang.

Wang said that China was keen on working with European countries, including Slovenia, to boost global stability and inject stronger positive energy into the international situation.

Also Read: US urges G7 tariffs on India, China over Russian oil imports

What Trump said on China

Earlier, Trump had proposed that NATO members should impose 50-100 per cent tariffs on China. "I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump wrote on Truth Social adding "China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will break that grip."

Earlier, Trump had accused China of conspiring against the US. The allegation came after China’s grand military parade on September 3, which was also attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.