China’s GDP growth slows to 4.8 pc in Q3, weakest in a year

Hong Kong, Oct 20 (AP) China's economy expanded at the slowest annual pace in a year in July- September, growing 4.8 per cent, weighed down by trade tensions with the United States and slack domestic demand.

The July-September data was the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2024, and compares with a 5.2 per cent pace of growth in the previous quarter, the government said in a report Monday.

In January-September, the world's second largest economy grew at a 5.2 per cent annual pace. Despite US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs on imports from China, the country's exports have remained relatively strong as companies shifted their sales to other world markets. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)