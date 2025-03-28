China agrees to deepen ties with Dhaka ahead of Yunus-Xi talks

Dhaka, March 28 (PTI) China has signalled its desire to expand ties with Dhaka in a changed Bangladesh scenario, a day ahead of the scheduled talks between Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in Hainan province, state-run BSS news agency reported.

"President Xi Jinping attaches tremendous importance to your (Yunus’) visit," BSS quoted Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang telling Yunus, hoping for the South Asian nation’s prosperity under his interim administration.

Ding said Beijing would extend full support to the Bangladesh government in terms of investment, trade and cultural ties, and people to people exchanges as they mark 50 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Yunus arrived in China on Tuesday, coinciding with Bangladesh’s Independence Day, on a four-day visit to join the annual conference of China-led Boao Forum for Asia, an economic platform assumed as Beijing’s efforts to run it as a parallel stage of the Western hemisphere-led World Economic Forum.

Yunus and Xi are set to hold talks on the sidelines of the Boao Forum summit.

According to BSS, Yunus told the Chinese vice-premier about Bangladesh’s firm support and commitment to the One China policy, adding that Dhaka takes pride in being the first South Asian nation to join China's Belt and Road Initiative. “Dhaka sought Chinese support to development and livelihood projects and also called for reduction of interest rates for Chinese loans from 3 per cent to 1 or 2 per cent for Bangladesh,” the report said.

Bangladesh, it said, also sought a waiver of commitment fees on the Chinese-funded projects in Bangladesh alongside relocation of the Chinese manufacturing industries, including ready-made garments, electric vehicles, light machinery, high-tech electronics, chip manufacturing and the solar panel industry.

Ding said Beijing would extend duty-free and quota-free access to Bangladeshi goods to China until 2028 – two years after Dhaka’s graduation from an LDC to a middle-income economy.

“Beijing is also keen to start free trade negotiations with Dhaka,” the Chinese vice-premier said, as he expressed China’s keenness to fund the modernisation efforts of Bangladesh’s southwestern Mongla Seaport and a major sewage project.

The vice-premier noted that China last year signed a protocol to import mango from Bangladesh, which is expected to export the seasonal fruit in the coming summer. Ding said Beijing would also import jackfruit and guava and aquatic products from Bangladesh as part of its willingness to reduce a huge trade imbalance.

The Chinese government and its universities would grant more scholarships to Bangladeshi students, Ding said. Several thousand Bangladeshi students are already studying in Chinese universities.

The vice-premier also assured Chinese funding for purchasing four ocean vessels for the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Ding also said Beijing would foster a dialogue between Bangladesh and Myanmar in an effort to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Yunus thanked the Chinese leadership for its support, saying the meeting with Xi Jinping was expected to mark another milestone in the ever-deepening Bangladesh-China partnership.

"Let us resolve to work together to usher in a new era of friendship, cooperation and collaboration, reinforcing the strategic ties between our two nations,” he said.

Yunus will join the meeting with the Chinese president at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, his press wing told reporters.

Yunus will also participate in an ‘Investment Dialogue’ with Chinese business leaders at The Presidential Beijing at 11:45 am (local time) on Friday.

The event is going to be organised to inform the Chinese investors about the business-friendly environment in Bangladesh to attract Chinese investments into the country.

Yunus will also join three roundtable discussions on different themes – sustainable infrastructure and energy investment; Bangladesh 2.0 manufacturing and market opportunities and social business, youth entrepreneurship; and the World of Three Zeros at the same venue.

BSS said during the meetings, Yunus would exchange views with the CEOs of various companies, experienced individuals from the social business circle, high-ranking officials of renowned Chinese companies and business representatives.

China is currently Bangladesh's largest trading and defence partner, while analysts say Yunus’ visit can prove crucial in view of the evolving political situation in the region and beyond.

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen, earlier said the chief advisor's visit was expected to be “successful” and “productive”, with “some announcements” anticipated. PTI

