Centre asks Indians in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid attacks on foreign students

India has asked its citizens in Kyrgyzstan to remain indoors following a spree of attacks on foreign students. This advisory came after several Pakistani students were injured in a mob attack at their hostel on Friday (May 17).

"We are in contact with our students. The situation is calm now. but we recommend that students stay indoors and contact the Embassy if any issues arise. Our 24/7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian Consulate announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaishankar's advice

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also advised students to maintain regular communication with the embassy. "We are monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation appears calm now. We strongly advise students to stay in touch with the Embassy," he said.

Despite some social media claims suggesting that three Pakistani students were killed in the incident, the government has not received any confirmed reports of deaths.

The Pakistani embassy reported that tensions escalated after videos of a brawl between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral on Friday.

The mob targeted medical university hostels in Bishkek, which house students from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

No confirmed reports

In a post on X, Pakistan's Kyrgyzstan consulate pointed out , "Several hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, have been attacked.

Kyrgyz government has confirmed that there is no death of Pakistani student in the recent mob violences against international students.

Moreover, Kygyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control. — Pakistan Embassy Kyrgyzstan (@PakinKyrgyzstan) May 18, 2024

"Despite social media claims about the death and rape of Pakistani students, no confirmed reports have been received," the statement added.



Sharif expresses concern

Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 18, 2024

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was concerned over the attacks and instructed Pakistan's Ambassador to offer all necessary assistance. "Deeply concerned about the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and support. My office is in constant contact with the Embassy and monitoring the situation closely," he wrote on X.