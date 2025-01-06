Canadian PM Justin Trudeau likely to announce his resignation this week: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set to resign before a key meeting this week, said reports.

It remains unclear whether Justin Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new leader is selected, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday (January 6), citing three sources.

Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as Liberal Party Leader, said the report, adding that it is expected to happen before a key national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

Trudeau’s exit comes even as the polls are saying that the Liberals will lose significantly to the Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October this year.

His resignation, however, is likely to set off fresh calls for a quick election so that a government can be quickly put in place to deal with the President-elect Donald Trump's administration for the next four years.

Trudeau took over as Liberal leader in 2013 when the party was mired in trouble and had been reduced to third place in the House of Commons for the first time.

Reports said that Trudeau had asked finance minister Dominic LeBlanc if he would be willing to step in as interim leader and prime minister. However, this may not work, if LeBlanc plans to run for the leadership.