Canada: Three of Indian origin family die in mysterious fire

Police in Canada’s Ontario province are investigating the death of an Indian-origin family in a fire that was initially thought to be accidental but later termed “suspicious”.

Rajiv Warikoo, 51, his wife Shilpa Kotha, 47, and their daughter Mahek Warikoo, 16, were found dead in their home on Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton on March 7.

Their bodies were completely burnt and were identified only later.

Suspicious fire

After the initial investigation, the police said the fire may not have been accidental.

Constable Taryn Young of Peel Police described the fire as "suspicious" and said they are studying all evidence to ascertain the cause.

"At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental," Young told news channel CTV.

Loud blast

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before the inferno engulfed the residence, adding to the mystery behind the fire.

Said Kenneth Yousaf, a neighbour, said he and his family heard a big bang.

"When we came out, the house was on fire. So sad. Within a few hours, everything was down to the ground," Yousaf told CTV.

Investigation on

Rajiv Warikoo has served as a volunteer in the Toronto Police. His term had ended in 2016.

The police have asked people with information to come forward.

"The circumstances surrounding the house fire remain the focus of an active investigation,” the police said.