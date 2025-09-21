Canada recognises Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly meet

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Canada on Sunday (September 21) joined 147 UN member states in recognising Palestine as a state despite opposition from the US, with the hope that it paves the way for peace based on the two states' peaceful co-existence.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the decision on X earlier in the day, saying, "Canada recognises the State of Palestine."

He also came up with a detailed statement on the matter saying, "Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zhumVJRBfe — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 21, 2025

“Since 1947, it has been the policy of every Canadian government to support a two-state solution for lasting peace in the Middle East. This envisioned the creation of a sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine building its future in peace and security alongside the State of Israel," the statement read.

Canada PM slams both Hamas, Israel

Carney, who assumed office in March, revealed his plan in late July as many Western countries are increasingly dismayed by the intensifying war in Gaza.

In a statement on July 30, the Liberal leader said, “Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security."

In his latest statement, Carney criticised both Hamas and the Israeli government for causing the current state of affairs.

"Hamas has terrorized the people of Israel and oppressed the people of Gaza, wreaking horrific suffering. It is imperative that Hamas release all hostages, fully disarm, and play no role in the future governance of Palestine. Hamas has stolen from the Palestinian people, cheated them of their life and liberty, and can in no way dictate their future," it said.

"The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established. It has pursued an unrelenting policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which is illegal under international law.

"Its sustained assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of civilians, displaced well over one million people, and caused a devastating and preventable famine in violation of international law. It is now the avowed policy of the current Israeli government that ‘there will be no Palestinian state’."

Other Western nations, including Australia and France, are also expected to recognise a Palestinian state during the UNGA session. Britain and Portugal were also waiting to join the motion. Of the 193 UN member states, 147 recognise Palestine.