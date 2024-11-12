Canada: Brampton temple cancels consular event amid 'high threat' of violent protests

After the Consulate General of India in Toronto on November 7 cancelled some of its scheduled consular camps following the violence in a temple in Brampton, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Canada followed suit calling off its upcoming Life Certificate Event, over fears of a high threat of ‘violent protests’.

Earlier too, the camps to be organised by the Consulate General of India's office were cancelled because the Canadian security authorities conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to the organisers.

The consular camp at the Brampton temple, which was scheduled for November 17, was meant to provide services like the renewal of essential life certificates for Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs.

Also read: Canada: Indian consulate cancels camps over security concerns; temple suspends priest Temple issues statement The temple administration issued a statement stating that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. The statement added that this is because "official intelligence from Peel Regional Police" informed them that there is an "Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests". Expressing regret to the community, the temple administration apologised to all community members who were depending on the event. “We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu temples in Canada,” said the temple administration. They also urged the Peel Police to “address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public.” Also read: Temple attack proves Canada giving space to ‘extremist forces’: Jaishankar Violence at consular camp These statements come in the backdrop of the November 3 incident, when a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton was disrupted by violence. Members of a group called Sikhs for Justice held a protest while Indian consular officials were visiting the temple.



Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in suppsupport of Khalistan. The protestors then clashed with the people and disrupted the consular event. This incident prompted widespread criticism both in Canada and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling. "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X. Meanwhile, later this week, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will bring in a motion in the City Council to pass a bylaw banning protests outside places of worship. The ties between India and Canada has nosedived after Canadian leaders made allegations on India's involvement in an assassination on their soil.



