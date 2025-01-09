Canada: 4 Indian nationals accused of killing Nijjar granted bail

A Canada court has granted bail to the four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani leader, was assassinated in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh were arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from different parts of Canada in May 2024 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The case soured Canada’s relationship with India after former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the assassination. India has called the allegations “baseless”, and so far, not much evidence in that regards has come out in public.

At the same time, delays in presenting evidence against the four arrested Indian nationals by the prosecution during preliminary hearings drew criticism.

As the men were granted bail, the trial was also moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court, where the next hearing is scheduled for February 11.

This development, coming within two days of Trudeau’s resignation as the Canadian prime minister, is being seen as another setback for the Canadian government, already under fire for its handling of the case and the entire issue with India.