Canada: 28-year-old man from Punjab shot dead; 4 arrested

A 28-year-old man from Ludhiana in Punjab was shot dead in Surrey in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday (June 7).

The victim, Yuvraj Goyal, had landed in Canada in 2019 on a student visa. He received his Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status recently and was working as a sales executive in a car dealership.

The Royal Canadian Police said that Yuvraj did not have any criminal record. Though the motive behind the murder is unclear and is being probed, the police said that preliminary investigations indicated that it was a targeted killing.

The shooting happened on the morning of June 7, when the Surrey Police received a call about the incident. But by the time the police arrived at the scene, Yuvraj was dead.

The police have arrested four suspects – Sahib Basra (20), Harkirat Jhutty (23), Manvir Basram (23) from Surrey, and Keilon Francois (20) from Ontario. The four of them were charged with first-degree murder on Saturday (June 8).

“We are thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1, and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), but there is still more work to be done. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr Goyal was the victim of this homicide,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said in a statement.