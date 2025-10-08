California becomes third US state to recognise Diwali as state holiday

California has become the third state in the USA to officially designate Diwali as a state holiday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday (October 7) announced that he has signed a bill by Assembly member Ash Kalra designating Diwali as a state holiday.

In October 2024, Pennsylvania became the first state to officially recognise Diwali as a state holiday, followed by Connecticut this year. In New York City, Diwali has been declared a holiday for public schools.

Bill ‘AB 268’

In September, the bill titled “AB 268” to designate Diwali as an official state holiday had successfully passed both houses of the legislature in California and was awaiting final action by Newsom.

“California is home to the largest population of Indian Americans, and designating Diwali as an official state holiday will uplift its message to the hundreds of thousands of Californians that celebrate and help introduce it to many throughout our diverse state,” Kalra had said last month.

“Diwali brings communities together with the message of goodwill, peace, and shared sense of renewal. California should embrace Diwali and its diversity, not keep it hidden in darkness,” he added.

Indian diaspora celebrates

Community leaders and leading diaspora organisations welcomed California’s announcement of designating Diwali a state holiday.

Nonprofit organisation Indiaspora said that with California, the most populous state in the nation, officially recognising Diwali, “Indian Americans celebrate a major milestone in the ongoing journey toward greater cultural inclusion and visibility. This recognition reflects not just the vibrancy of Diwali, but the enduring impact of the Indian American community across the United States.”

Indiaspora Founder and Chairman MR Rangaswami said in a statement that this historic decision honours generations of Indian Americans who have contributed to California’s growth and success.

“Recognising Diwali as a state holiday affirms that diversity is truly our strength,” Rangaswami said as he congratulated Kalra and Assembly member Dr Darshana Patel, the joint-authors of the bill.

‘Historic’ moment for Indian-Americans

Hailing the “landmark legislation” as a “historic” moment for Indian-Americans, especially in California, Indiaspora said this is a “powerful recognition of the community’s rich cultural heritage and longstanding contributions to the Golden State”.

“For the more than one million Indian Americans who call California home, this is a moment of immense pride and joy. Indian Americans have been instrumental in shaping California’s vibrant and diverse landscape—contributing to the economy, serving in government, enriching the arts, sciences, and civic life, and uplifting communities across the state,” the organisation said, adding that California, in turn, has welcomed the community with open arms.

“Declaring Diwali a state holiday affirms that Indian Americans are not just participants in California’s story—they are woven into the very fabric of its identity,” it said.

‘Radiant milestone,’ says Ajay Bhutoria

Prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneur, philanthropist and former advisor to President Joe Biden, Ajay Bhutoria, said the announcement is a “radiant milestone” in California’s journey toward true inclusivity and cultural celebration.

“Diwali, our cherished Festival of Lights, embodies the eternal victory of hope over hardship, unity over division, and knowledge over ignorance—a message that resonates deeply with the nearly one million South Asians who call California home and contribute immensely to its innovation, economy, and spirit,” Bhutoria said.

He added that this recognition is more than a holiday. “It’s a powerful affirmation of the Indian diaspora’s enduring legacy in the Golden State. From tech trailblazers in Silicon Valley to healthcare heroes in Southern California, our community has woven threads of resilience and diversity into the fabric of American excellence,” Bhutoria added.

(With agency inputs)