Three people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday (August 23) at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff's officials said. The assailant was also found dead.



The shooting was reported at around 7 pm at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

“Another six people were transported to hospitals, five of them with gunshot wounds,” the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Incident scene at Cook’s Corner is static," the department posted just after 9 pm.

Cook’s Corner is a popular, long-time watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there on weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights, or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene on Wednesday evening (August 23).

California Governor Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

