BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme beats Bugatti to become world’s fastest car

China’s EV giant BYD has shocked the global auto industry. Its Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar has officially become the fastest production car in the world, clocking 308 mph (496 km/h) in Germany. This performance has dethroned the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which previously held the record at 304 mph.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme, an all-electric hypercar, has redefined expectations of EV performance, proving that electric cars can compete with and even surpass the most legendary supercars in history.

Professional driver behind the wheel

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme hit its record speed at the Papenburg track in Germany, with professional driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel. This marks a historic milestone, as an electric car now outpaces the legendary Bugatti in raw speed.

Also read: GST 2.0 comes into effect; kitchen staples, electronics, cars to be cheaper from today

BYD’s hypercar runs on four electric motors that generate over 3,000 horsepower. Each motor spins up to 30,000 rpm, built with super-silicon steel sheets just 0.1 mm thin — a breakthrough in EV engineering.

Adding to its edge, the U9 Xtreme features the world’s first 1,200-volt electrical system. This innovation reduces heat, delivers more power, enables ultra-fast charging, and boosts regenerative braking efficiency.

Design and performance

The hypercar is equipped with 325-mm tires and a race-ready suspension. Video footage from the run confirms its record-breaking performance, leaving little doubt about its capabilities.

Also read: Made-in-India e-Vitara: PM Modi flags off Maruti's first electric vehicle

While a Bugatti costs close to $4 million, the standard Yangwang U9 is priced at around $270,000. Even if the Xtreme version costs twice as much, it still undercuts the Bugatti by millions, offering remarkable value for the performance it delivers.

Only 30 units of the U9 Xtreme will be produced — the same number as Bugatti’s record-setting Chiron Super Sport 300+.

BYD’s global ambitions

BYD executives have emphasised that the company’s strategy goes beyond speed records. It aims to cement its place as a global EV leader.

“For BYD as a global leader, as a technology leader, we have global mindset, so we are already in the process to localise ourselves, so our Hungary facility will start operating by end of this year,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD.

This record-breaking run demonstrates that China’s EV industry is no longer just about affordability and efficiency — it is about pushing boundaries in speed, technology, and prestige.

With the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, BYD has sent a clear signal: the future of hypercars may very well be electric.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)