Buddhist monks issue 10-point ultimatum to Sri Lankan govt

Colombo, Feb 21 (PTI) A section of the powerful Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka has criticised the government over what they termed an “organised campaign being run by vested interests to sully Buddhism”, the majority religion, and monks.

Issuing a 10-point ultimatum, the monks said the stature of Buddhism and monks was being “politically undermined” and called for urgent government attention.

Addressing a gathering, leading monk Muruththettuwe Ananda said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had called him to persuade him from going ahead with the protest, attended by monks from all provinces.

“He asked me to come to have talks with him and to stop this,” Ananda said.

Article 9 of the country’s constitution warrants the head of state and the government to foster Buddhism, the religion of 74 per cent of the population, while preserving the rights of other religions.

The monks claimed that “organised social media campaigns are being run by vested interests and the government needs to pay attention to it”.

“We urge the government to stop it,” Ven Kotapola Rathanapala, another leading monk, said.

Over the last year, some politicians have been openly critical of the monks.

Several monks were arrested in the eastern district of Trincomalee for violating coastal conservation laws in trying to put up makeshift veneration sites.

They charged that local ruling party leaders were behind the arrests of the monks.

The gathering highlighted that the government had ignored the Buddhist Order ministry when appointing ministers which was usually held by all previous presidents.

The monks who visit the Buddhist Affairs Department have found that as a result no official directions are being given to solve their issues. PTI

