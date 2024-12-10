British-Indian student elected president of Cambridge Union Society

Anoushka Kale, a 20-year-old British Indian student, has been elected as the president of Cambridge University's historic Cambridge Union Society. The Society is a debating institution with a legacy dating back to 1815 and a staunch advocate for free speech.

Kale, who is currently the society's Debate Officer, secured 126 votes to win the election unopposed for the Easter 2025 term, as reported by PTI. During her campaign, she stressed upon strengthening ties with cultural organisations at Cambridge, such as the India Society.

Expressing her gratitude, Kale said, “It is an absolute honour to be elected as President of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025, and I deeply appreciate the support from members.”



Enhancing inclusivity, accessibility

Kale plans to focus on enhancing inclusivity and accessibility within the Union through collaborations with cultural groups. “I am particularly passionate about continuing the tradition of hosting international speakers and engaging in global debate topics, as I have done in my role as Debates Officer,” she said.

A student of English Literature at Sidney Sussex College, Kale joins the select group of South Asian women to assume this distinguished position.

Sharing her goals, she added, “I am excited to fulfil my manifesto commitments, including fostering diversity through partnerships and introducing more affordable access options for events like the summer garden party.”

These measures come on the back off increased prices driven by the financial strain of maintaining the university's historic Grade-II listed buildings.

Over its history, the Cambridge Union has seen notable figures such as economist John Maynard Keynes, novelist Robert Harris, and Cobra Beer founder Karan Bilimoria take on leadership roles.

Its tradition of inviting prominent personalities spans across generations, with past guests including US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, as well as luminaries like Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates, and the Dalai Lama.