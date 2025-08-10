British F-35B stealth fighter makes emergency landing in Japan; second within weeks

A UK Royal Air Force F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan on Sunday (August 10) after developing a mechanical problem mid-air, local media reported.

The incident disrupted operations at the airport, with several commercial departures and arrivals delayed. The runway was temporarily closed for around 20 minutes at approximately 1.30 am local time. No injuries were reported.

According to Kyodo News, the jet belongs to the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific. The report noted that British forces have been conducting a joint drill with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and American forces since August 4, which will continue through next Tuesday, having dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the western Pacific.



Also read | UK F-35B stealth fighter departs Thiruvananthapuram

Not the first instance

This marks the second mechanical fault involving a British F-35B fighter jet in recent weeks. On June 14, another F-35B, en route from the UK to Australia, made an emergency landing in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a hydraulic failure.

That aircraft remained grounded for five weeks before receiving clearance to fly back to the UK. The Indian Air Force provided all required support and assisted in the process, including refuelling.

The F-35B is a fifth-generation stealth, short take-off and vertical landing fighter, known for its advanced avionics and combat capabilities. However, its recent string of technical problems has raised questions over the reliability of the fleet during extended overseas operations.