Sao Paulo, Feb 7 (AP) A small aircraft crashed on an avenue near downtown Sao Paulo, hitting vehicles, the state's firefighters corps said on social media.

Images on local media showed flaming wreckage. Local media G1 outlet reported that at least two passengers had perished. (AP)

