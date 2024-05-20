Remains of Iran President Raisi, foreign minister, others taken to Tabriz for burial

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister, and other officials who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday have been transported to Tabriz, state media reported on Monday (May 20), citing the Red Crescent. They have been sent to East Azerbaijan province for burial, Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Islamic Republic Red Crescent Society (IRCS), announced in a televised statement.

The site of the crash was located after an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

With Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Turkish authorities released early on Monday what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a fire in the wilderness that they “suspected to be wreckage of a helicopter”. The coordinates listed in the footage put the fire some 20 km south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a steep mountain. Footage released by the IRNA showed what the agency described as the crash site, across a steep valley in a green mountain range.

Who will be next President?

Raisi, 63, a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary, was viewed as a protégé of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after Khamenei’s death or resignation.

Under Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, the vice-president takes over the position if a president dies in office albeit with the confirmation of the supreme leader. This means, Raisi’s death has paved the way for Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber to become president.

Earlier, Khamenei had publicly assured Iranians that there would be “no disruption to the operations of the country” as a result of the crash.

Likely impact in Middle East

Raisi’s death is likely to reverberate across the Middle East because Iran has spent decades supporting armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories that allow it to project power and potentially deter attacks from the United States or Israel, the sworn enemies of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tensions have never been higher than they were last month, when Iran under Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in response to an airstrike on an Iranian Consulate in Syria that killed two Iranian generals and five officers.

Israel, with the help of the US, Britain, Jordan, and others, intercepted nearly all the projectiles. In response, Israel apparently launched its own strike against an air defence radar system in the Iranian city of Isfahan, causing no casualties but sending an unmistakable message.

The sides have waged a shadow war of covert operations and cyberattacks for years, but the exchange of fire in April was their first direct military confrontation.

Iran Cabinet holds emergency meeting

Iran’s Cabinet held an emergency meeting as state media announced the death of President Raisi.

The Cabinet offered its condolences, saying in a statement that he made the ultimate sacrifice in serving his country, according to a report by the IRNA. The report was accompanied by a photo of Raisi’s chair draped in black, his photo on the desk.

“We assure our loyal and appreciative and beloved nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi, the hero and the servant of the nation and the faithful friend of the leadership,” the Cabinet said in a statement carried by IRNA.

Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of Raisi’s death, and sent his condolences to Raisi’s family and the people of Iran.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” he posted on X.

Three-day mourning in Lebanon

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared three days of mourning in the country in response to the death of Raisi, with flags at official institutions to be flown at half-staff.

Lebanon’s political factions are deeply divided between those in support of Iran and its protege, Hezbollah, and those opposed to Iranian influence in the country.

Syria’s Assad praises Raisi’s vision

Syrian President Bashar Assad sent his condolences to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the deaths. Iran’s intervention in the Syrian civil war on behalf of Assad’s embattled government helped keep the Syrian president in power.

“We worked with the late president (Raisi) to ensure that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran remain prosperous always, and we will always remember his visit to Syria as an important milestone in this path, and all the visions and ideas that he presented to enrich relations with everything that benefits the Syrian and Iranian peoples,” Assad’s office said in a statement.

Outstanding statesman: Azerbaijan president

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to Iran’s supreme leader, saying in a statement that he and his government were “deeply shocked by the heavy loss that befell the brotherly and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran and its people”.

In Raisi “the people of Iran have lost an outstanding statesman who served his country selflessly and faithfully all his life. The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts,” Aliyev said.

Hezbollah mourns death of “big brother”

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has received substantial backing from Iran and is a senior member of its regional “axis of resistance”, mourned the deaths of the Iranian president and foreign minister in a statement.

It described Raisi as “a big brother to us, a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our issues and the Arab nations' issues, most notably Jerusalem and Palestine, and a protector of the resistance movements and those fighting on their behalf in all the positions of responsibility he held”.

Great loss: Egyptian president

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has mourned the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash. In a statement, el-Sissi expressed his country’s solidarity with “the leadership and people of Iran in this great loss”.

Pakistan announces day of mourning

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a day of mourning over the death of Raisi.

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” Sharif wrote on X.

Sharif recently hosted Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian when they visited Pakistan and said: “They were good friends of Pakistan.” Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari in a statement also expressed shock and sorrow over Raisi’s death. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian president, the foreign minister and others who died in the accident.

Great sorrow: Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, whose government coalition is close to Tehran, expressed “great sadness and great sorrow” in a statement on Monday after the deaths.

He also extended “sincere condolences” to Iran’s supreme leader and government and “solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people”.

Houthi leader in Yemen mourns Raisi’s death

A Houthi leader in Yemen on Monday mourned the deaths and offered condolences to Iran. “Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people and the Iranian leadership and to the families of the president and the accompanying delegation,” Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committees, said.

“The Iranian people will continue to have leaders loyal to their people, God willing.” Iran is the main backer of the Houthis in their years-long war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

(With agency inputs)