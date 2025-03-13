BLA-Pakistan Army clash: Conflicting claims over hostages persist

The fight between the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Pakistan army has ended — at least, according to the Pakistan government, military, and media. However, the BLA insists it still holds more than 100 hostages. The truth remains elusive as both sides continue to present conflicting narratives.

For the passengers caught in this terrifying event, the ordeal was nothing short of a nightmare. Those aboard the Jaffar Express train faced an unimaginable horror, as militants launched a deadly attack. Survivors and witnesses recount their fear, with one train driver recalling the chaos and violence.

BLA’s justification

The BLA claims its actions are a response to Pakistan’s failure to fully release Baloch political prisoners. According to them, these attacks will continue until their demands are met. Their goal is to force the Pakistani government into submission.

On the other hand, Pakistan insists that it has already released detainees and accuses the BLA of using false pretexts to escalate violence. Officials claim that the militant group is fabricating reasons to justify further attacks.

The truth remains unclear

With both sides sticking to their versions, the reality of the situation remains murky. While reports suggest the siege has officially ended, the broader conflict appears far from over. The uncertainty continues gripping the region, leaving many questioning what happened and what comes next.

