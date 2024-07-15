US: Biden, Trump call for unity as assassination bid hots up presidential poll scene

Both US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, who escaped an assassination bid on Saturday (July 13) made an appeal for peace and unity amid the presidential elections.

In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden urged Americans to unite in the hour of crisis and said it was time to “cool down” political rhetoric in the country.

‘Time to cool down political rhetoric’

“I want to speak to you tonight about the need for us to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, while we may disagree, we are not enemies we are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens, and most importantly, we are fellow Americans.” Calling for national unity, he said, “We must stand together”. “Yesterday's shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania calls on all of us to take a step back, take stock of where we are and how we go forward from here,” he said.

The President spoke for the third time in less than 24 hours after Trump was shot at during an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Politics can’t be a killing field: Biden

Biden said the motive of the shooter is not known yet. “We don't know his opinions or affiliations. We don't know whether he had help or support or if he communicated with anyone else. Law enforcement professionals, as I speak, are investigating those questions.” “A former president was shot and an American citizen killed for simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We cannot… we must not go down this road in America. We've travelled before throughout our history. Violence has never been the answer,” he said.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalised,” he said.

Stating that disagreement is inevitable in American democracy, Biden said, “political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that.”

“It's part of human nature that politics must never be a little battlefield, or God forbid, a killing field. I believe politics ought to be an arena for peaceful debate, to pursue justice and to make decisions guided by the Declaration of Independence in our constitution,” he said.

‘We are a nation of decency, grace’

“We stand for an America not of extremism of fury, but of decency and grace. All of us now face atomic testing as the election approaches. The higher the stakes, the more fervent the passions become. This place is an added burden on each of us to ensure that no matter how strong our conviction was never descending into violence," he added.

Making a passionate appeal to the nation, Biden said, “Let’s remember here in America, all unity is the most elusive of gold goals right now. Nothing is more important for us now. And standing together. We can do this. We must be an American democracy where arguments are made in good faith.... where the rule of law is respected and where decency, dignity and fair play aren't just quaint notions but living breathing realities.”

“We owe that to those who come before us, those who gave their life in this country and we owe that to ourselves…… Let's remember we are the United States of America. There is nothing beyond our capacity. When we do it. Together,” Biden said.

Attack on Trump a potential act of domestic terrorism

Trump also called for unity and resilience on Sunday after an attempt on his life added fresh uncertainty to an already tumultuous presidential campaign and raised sharp questions about how a gunman was able to open fire from a rooftop near a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

A full day after the shooting, the gunman's motive remained a mystery, with investigators saying they believe he acted alone before being fatally shot by Secret Service agents. Biden ordered an independent security review of the attack, which killed a bystander and critically wounded two others. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

The attack shook the firmament of the American political system, causing a reassessment and a detente — at least temporarily — of the heated 2024 presidential campaign that has grown increasingly vicious.

Trump in great spirits: Team

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said the upper part of his right ear was pierced by a bullet. His aides said he was in “great spirits” and doing well, and he arrived in Milwaukee Sunday evening for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he wrote on his social media site. “Much bleeding took place.” In a subsequent social post Sunday, Trump said: “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."

The rallygoer who was killed was identified as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who added that Comperatore “died a hero.” “His wife shared with me that he dove on his family to protect them,” Shapiro said. The two wounded bystanders were listed in stable condition.

Biden spoke briefly with Trump and was to address the nation Sunday evening. The president said the country would continue to debate and disagree, but stressed: "We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are.”

(With inputs from agencies)