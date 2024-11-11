Biden should resign, make Kamala first female president of US: Harris' former aide

Washington, Nov 11 (PTI) A former staffer of Vice President Kamala Harris urged President Joe Biden to resign and install his deputy as the first woman president of the country, although for a short duration.

“Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfil one last promise - to be transitional," Jamal Simmons, former communications director for the vice president said on a social media post after making a similar suggestion during a Sunday talk show.

“Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president, he’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made. There’s one promise left that he could fulfil, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris President of the United States—," Simmons told CNN's"Situation Room” in an interview.

"It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over January 6 and make it easier for the next woman to run,” he said.

“It would absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat. And it would make sure, it would dominate the news, at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things the public wants to see. This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate," he said. Responding to a question, Simmons said this is the best thing Biden can do now.

“This is something within Joe Biden‘s control. If he did it, it would, again, fulfil his last promise and give Kamala Harris a chance to be the 47th President of the United States of America. It would disrupt all of Donald Trump‘s paraphernalia, right? He‘d have to rebrand everything. And make it easier for the next woman president does not have to hold all that weight of being the first," Simmons said.

Harris, 60, lost the November 5 general election to President-elect Donald Trump. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)