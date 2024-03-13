Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to pay 5-day visit to India from March 14

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Thursday in his first foreign trip after assuming the top office in January.

Tobgay will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the Bhutanese leader's visit from March 14 to 18.

The Bhutanese leader is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai.

"The visit of the prime minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan," the MEA said in a statement.

Tobgay will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including a number of his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

"India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels," the MEA said.

"During the visit, the prime minister of Bhutan will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with the prime minister of India," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Bhutanese prime minister. PTI

