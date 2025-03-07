Berlin airport cancels flights for March 10 over labour union strike

Berlin, Mar 7 (AP) Berlin's airport has cancelled all of its flights for Monday ahead of a labour union strike that is expected to impact thousands of flights at 11 airports across Germany.

The ver.di union representing airport ground staff announced the strike Friday to give travellers time to prepare. It said workers will walk out at the airports in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle.

Hundreds of thousands of travellers could see delays or cancellations of their flights.

The union's negotiators demand better working conditions, higher wages and additional days off, among other things.

In addition to massive travel disruptions, the strike could also have a major economic impact on hotels, restaurants and retailers, according to airport association ADV. AP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)