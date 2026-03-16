China's Foreign Studies university adds Punjabi to its language courses

Beijing, Mar 16 (PTI) China's Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) has added the Punjabi language to its list of foreign and Indian languages.

BFSU has appointed Prof. Zameerpal Kaur Sandhu Bajwa, former dean and professor, School of Language, Literature and Culture, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, to teach the Punjabi language.

Kaur told PTI here that besides teaching the language, she will conduct classes in Punjabi history and culture and train Chinese teachers to teach the Punjabi language.

BFSU offers teaching programmes for 101 languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Urdu.

In addition, it added Punjabi to its list of languages, making it a 102-language course.

The foreign languages are mostly taught to Chinese students as well as diplomats and officials to specialise in foreign languages. PTI

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