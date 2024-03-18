Basking in poll win, Putin talks about Navalny: ‘I had agreed to prisoner swap’

Commenting on the death of Alexei Navalny for the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Monday (March 18) that he had supported a suggestion to release the opposition leader in a prisoner exchange just days before his death.

The remarks came at a late-night news conference as results poured in from a presidential election that was certain to extend his rule. Putin’s victory and a fifth term were never in doubt, though, as he faced only token challengers with opposition voices harshly suppressed.

“It happens. There is nothing you can do about it. It’s life,” Putin said of the demise of his biggest foe. As news agency AP reported, the remarks were unusual because Putin repeatedly referred to Navalny by his name for the first time in years.

Allies talked about swap too

Navalny’s allies has also said last month that talks with Russian and Western officials about a prisoner swap involving Navalny were underway. The politician’s longtime associate Maria Pevchikh had said the talks were in their final stages just days before the Kremlin critic’s sudden and unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.

She accused Putin of “getting rid of” Navalny in order not to exchange him, but offered no evidence to back her claims, and they could not be independently confirmed.

Putin said Monday, also without offering any evidence, that several days before Navalny’s death, “certain colleagues, not from the (presidential) administration” had told him about “an idea to exchange Navalny for certain people held in penitentiary facilities in western countries”.

“Believe it or not, but the person talking to me didn’t even finish their sentence when I said: ‘I agree’,” Putin said in response to a question from a journalist about Navalny’s death. He added that his one condition was that Navalny wouldn’t return to Russia.

“But unfortunately, whatever happened, happened,” Putin said.

87% votes

With about 90 per cent of precincts counted, Putin had some 87 per cent of the votes. Putin hailed the early results as an indication of “trust” and “hope” in him. “Of course, we have lots of tasks ahead. But I want to make it clear for everyone: When we were consolidated, no one has ever managed to frighten us, to suppress our will and our self-conscience. They failed in the past and they will fail in the future,” Putin said at a meeting with volunteers after polls closed.

Despite tight controls, several dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported across the voting period. Several people were arrested, including in Moscow and St Petersburg, after they tried to start fires or set off explosives at polling stations while others were detained for throwing green antiseptic or ink into ballot boxes.

With little margin for protest, Russians crowded outside polling stations at noon Sunday, on the last day of the election, apparently heeding an opposition call to express their displeasure with Putin. Any public criticism of Putin or his war in Ukraine has been stifled. Independent media have been crippled. While Navalny died last month, other critics are either in jail or in exile.