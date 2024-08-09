Bangladesh's BNP: Tough to cooperate with India if it helps 'our enemy' Sheikh Hasina

Making it clear that it was unhappy with the Indian government for giving refuge to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said it would be difficult to have mutual cooperation between the countries if New Delhi helps “our enemy”.

BNP is the key rival to Hasina’s Awami League party.

Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. She flew to the Hindon air base, near Delhi, in a Bangladesh military aircraft on Monday (August 5).

Nobel laureate Prof. Mohammad Yunus took oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday and was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony in Dhaka.

Veteran BNP functionary Gayeshwar Roy told Times of India that India and Bangladesh must have mutual cooperation and the Indian government will have to “understand and behave in a manner” which follows that spirit.

Roy, who is a member of BNP’s standing committee, its highest decision-making body, said, “BNP believes Bangladesh and India must have mutual cooperation. Indian government will have to understand and behave in a manner which follows that spirit. But if you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured.”

“Our former foreign minister (in the Hasina government) said here before the last elections that India will help Sheikh Hasina’s return to office. Sheikh Hasina’s liability is being borne by India. Indian and Bangladesh people don’t have issues with each other. But should India promote one party and not the entire country?” Roy, who was a minister in 1991, added.

Meanwhile, Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said his mother will return to Bangladesh as soon as democracy is restored and blamed Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, for fuelling the ongoing unrest in the country.

Joy told PTI that although 76-year-old Hasina would definitely return to Bangladesh, it has not yet been decided whether she will be back as a “retired or active” politician.

“Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone,” he told the news agency.

“Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored,” he added.

Terming Awami League an “all-weather ally of India”, he said India must ensure the security of Awami League leaders in Bangladesh by building international pressure.

(With agency inputs)