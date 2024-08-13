Bangladesh: All are equal, says Yunus after meeting Hindus at Dhaka temple

The Bangladesh government’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday (August 13) called for “patience” as he interacted with Hindus traumatised by attacks on them amid the protests against the now-ousted Sheikh Hasina.

“Exercise patience, and later judge — what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted Yunus as saying at the famed Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka.

“Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us,” he added.

Institutional decay blamed

Yunus, who took charge as the chief adviser on August 8 amid street violence and vandalism, blamed "institutional decay" for the state of affairs in his country.

The Tuesday meeting follows attacks on the Hindu population, their businesses and properties, as well as vandalization of Hindu temples in various parts of the country during anti-government violence.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and flew to India on August 5, leading to the formation of an interim government, whose chief adviser is Nobel laureate Yunus.

Hindus protest in Bangladesh

Earlier, thousands of Hindus staged massive protest rallies in Dhaka and Chattagram on Friday and Saturday demanding protection.

The protesters also sought special tribunals to expedite trials of those who persecute minorities and allocation of 10 per cent parliamentary seats for the minorities.

On Saturday, Yunus condemned the attacks on the minority communities in Bangladesh and urged the youths to protect all Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.

Meeting at Hindu temple

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, according to two Hindu groups.

After reaching the Dhakeshwari temple, Yunus exchanged greetings with the leaders of Hindu community, The Daily Star said.

“In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists but as humans. Our rights should be ensured,” he said.

Yunus holds ‘cordial meeting’

“The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why such issues arise. Institutional arrangements need to be fixed,” he added.

Basudeb Dhar, a Hindu community leader, told the media: ”We had a cordial meeting with him (Yunus).”