Bangladesh vows to initiate legal action against those attacking minorities

Bangladesh's new interim government has pledged to take legal action against those attacking or abusing minorities and declared that there was no place for violence or hatred in the country.

The home affairs adviser, Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, gave this assurance to a delegation of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh witnessed large-scale violence during the protests against the government’s job quota system, leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister, as she resigned and fled to India on August 5. Members of minority communities were also targeted in this violence.

The Dhaka Tribune quoted Hussain as emphasising that Bangladesh believed in communal harmony, and all religions have co-existed in the country. He said no one would be spared if they attacked or abused minorities, and that swift legal action would follow.

Satyaranjan Baroi, president of ISKCON Bangladesh, urged the adviser to ensure the safety of minorities and presented eight proposals including enacting laws and forming a Minority Commission. The adviser assured his full support for these matters.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Hasina government.

Bangladesh's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, who heads the interim government, on Tuesday told members of the Hindu community that his government would punish those who attacked the minorities.