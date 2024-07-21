Bangladesh protests: Curfew, ‘shoot-on-sight' orders ahead of SC ruling on quota

A nationwide curfew has been imposed in Bangaldesh with police given “shoot-on-sight” orders for violators ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on the job reservation issue that has sparked massive protests by university students across the country.

The Bangladesh Supreme Court on Sunday (July 21) will decide whether to abolish the civil service job quotas. Last month, the high court had reinstated the quota system, reserving 30 per cent of government jobs for family members of freedom fighters and veterans from the 1971 War of Independence.

Why protests have broken out?

Students have decried the order, demanding the scrapping of the reservation. They argue the system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement, and they want it replaced with a merit-based system.

Hasina has defended the quota system, saying that veterans deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war, regardless of their political affiliation.

So far, 133 people have been killed in the violence triggered by the protests. The protests which began on university campuses have now spread across the country.

While the Sheikh Hasina government has imposed a curfew, all public and private educational institutions have also been shut down.

This has prompted several expats including students to return to their respective countries.

953 enter India via Meghalaya

On Saturday, 284 more people entered India from Bangladesh via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district.

Of them, 168 are from Nepal and 115 from India, including eight students from Meghalaya, and one from Canada, they said.

"In the past three days, a total of 953 people from India, Nepal and Bhutan, mostly students, and one from Canada have crossed over through Dawki ICP to the country from Bangladesh due to agitation there," a senior home department official said.

The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number for those who have been in violence-hit Bangladesh and are seeking assistance from the authorities of the north-eastern state.

MEA committed to Indians’ safety: Jaishankar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA is fully focused on ensuring safety and well-being of the Indians in Bangladesh.

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," it said.

TN helpline

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu has set up helplines for Tamils stranded in Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission has instructed Indians living in Bangladesh to restrict public movement for their safety, an official release from the Public and Rehabilitation Department said on Saturday.

Based on the orders issued by the Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, has approached the Indian High Commission and Tamil organisations, to collect details of Tamils living in Bangladesh.

"The situation is being monitored and the government is geared up to offer all its help to the stranded Tamils," the release said.

The families of Tamils living in Bangladesh are asked to contact the toll free number +911800303793, +918069009900, +918069009901, the release added.

US asks citizens not to travel to Bangladesh

The United States has recommended its citizens to not to travel to Bangladesh and allowed the voluntary departure of its non-emergency government employees and family members in view of the ongoing civil unrest in the South Asian country.

The development comes just a day after the US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging Americans to reconsider their travel to the strife-torn country.

The US Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Bangladesh to Level 4 -- 'Do Not Travel'.

"Do not travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism," the State Department said, adding, "The department allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members."

"The Government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew throughout Bangladesh, ordering everyone to stay indoors. The Bangladeshi Army has been deployed throughout the country to reinforce the police. Telecommunications have been interrupted in Dhaka and across the country. Due to the security situation, there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services," the advisory stated.

(With inputs from agencies)