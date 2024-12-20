Bangladesh, Pakistan to strengthen ties, overcome 1971 bitterness

Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, overcoming the bitterness sparked by their 1971 separation, Dhaka’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has said.

"Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration," he said on X after he met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of a conference in Cairo on Thursday (December 19).

Both men "agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations," said a statement from Yunus' office.

‘Let’s settle the 1971 issues’

Bangladesh once constituted the eastern wing of Pakistan but became an independent country after a war in 1971 in which India played a major role.

Yunus said he wanted to resolve outstanding grievances from Dhaka's bloody separation from Islamabad.

"The issues have kept coming again and again," Yunus told Sharif. "Let's settle those issues for us to move forward."

Yunus wants SAARC revived

The two leaders took part in a Cairo summit of eight Muslim-majority countries, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Yunus said he wanted to revive the eight-nation South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

"This is a top priority," Yunus said. "I want a summit of SAARC leaders even if it is only for a photo session, because that will carry a strong message".

Sharif for improved ties

On his part, Sharif said he had a "warm and cordial exchange" with Yunus.

Sharif also highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries and expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, the Dawn quoted a statement from Sharif’s office as saying.

Sharif also expressed gratitude for the waiver of 100 per cent physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishing of special security desk at the Dhaka airport meant to scrutinise Pakistani passengers.

High-level Bangladesh-Pakistan contacts

He also thanked Yunus for doing away with additional clearance requirements for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over “recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high-level contacts”.

In November, the first cargo ship in decades to sail directly from Pakistan to Bangladesh successfully unloaded its containers in the port of Chittagong.