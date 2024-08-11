Bangladesh interim govt issues shutdown warning for media over fake news

To curb the spread of misinformation in a country already grappling with chaos and violence amid a regime change, Bangladesh’s interim government has issued a stern warning to media organisations, threatening to shut them down if they are caught publishing or broadcasting false or misleading news.

“A nation falters when the media does not uphold the truth,” the interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, said during his visit to injured policemen at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital on Sunday (August 11).

Warning for media

He warned that media outlets would face closure if they provided misleading news, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Criticising the media for not presenting the truth, Hossain said, “A country deteriorates when the media fails to report honestly,” and argued that had the media accurately reported events, the current situation involving the police might have been avoided.

“The media often ignores the truth...There is a lack of substantive discussion on talk shows, and the media fails to provide accurate information,” he said.

Punishment for internet shutdown

In another development, Nahid Islam, adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, has said action will be taken against officials involved in the internet shutdown during the recent students’ protests.

Talking to journalists on the first day of joining his office at the Secretariat on Sunday, Nahid emphasised that those responsible for the Internet shutdown during the protests will face consequences, the Daily Star reported.

He said access to the Internet is a right and disrupting or shutting it down is a violation of human rights. Nahid asserted that the indiscriminate internet shutdowns will no longer be tolerated.

More youth participation

Bangladesh underwent frequent Internet shutdowns during the recent protests against the Hasina government.

The Information and Communication Technology Division plans to incorporate youth participation to fulfil the aspirations of the younger generation, Nahid said.

500 cops injured, 42 dead

Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam said at least 42 members of the police force were killed and scores injured in clashes during the recent mass student movement in Bangladesh which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Over 500 policemen were injured and underwent treatment at the hospital, he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

More than two dozen police personnel are still undergoing treatment, Islam added.

(With agency inputs)